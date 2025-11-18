Eastern Michigan visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Reid’s 23-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-2) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-2)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Eastern Michigan after Jordan Reid scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 85-60 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 27-9 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mastodons averaged 9.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Michigan went 2-27 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Eagles averaged 60.0 points per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.4% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

