Eastern Michigan visits No. 6 Louisville after Conwell’s 25-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville plays Eastern Michigan after Ryan Conwell scored 25 points in Louisville’s 74-64 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cardinals have gone 4-0 at home. Louisville ranks second in the ACC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sananda Fru averaging 3.6.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Louisville averages 97.2 points, 23.2 more per game than the 74.0 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan scores 8.2 more points per game (77.8) than Louisville gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Mikel Brown Jr. is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.8 points.

Mak Manciel is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.4 points. Mohammad Habhab is averaging 16 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

