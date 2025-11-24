Eastern Michigan visits Conwell and No. 6 Louisville

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -33.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -33.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville faces Eastern Michigan after Ryan Conwell scored 25 points in Louisville’s 74-64 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cardinals are 4-0 in home games. Louisville is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Eastern Michigan is ninth in the MAC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Louisville averages 97.2 points, 23.2 more per game than the 74.0 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is scoring 20.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 19.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1%.

Mohammad Habhab is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 14.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.