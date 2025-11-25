Eastern Michigan visits Cincinnati following Abaev’s 20-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1)
Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Eastern Michigan after Shon Abaev scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 94-67 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.
The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.
The Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against opponents over .500.
Cincinnati is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan scores 8.3 more points per game (72.5) than Cincinnati allows (64.2).
TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is shooting 64.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.
Mohammad Habhab is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
