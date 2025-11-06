Eastern Michigan visits Canisius following Eleko’s 22-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Canisius after Sisi Eleko scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 80-73 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Canisius went 10-21 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Golden Griffins averaged 55.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.7 last season.

Eastern Michigan went 1-17 in MAC play and 1-13 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 60.0 points per game last season, 22.4 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

