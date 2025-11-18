Eastern Michigan plays Detroit Mercy after Patterson’s 23-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-3) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-3)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Detroit Mercy after Addison Patterson scored 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 90-83 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

Detroit Mercy went 6-7 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Titans averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from 3-point range.

Eastern Michigan finished 9-10 in MAC play and 6-10 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 7.0 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

