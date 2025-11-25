Eastern Michigan Eagles to host the Robert Morris Colonials on Wednesday

Robert Morris Colonials (4-1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays…

Robert Morris Colonials (4-1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Robert Morris in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Eagles play their first home game after going 2-3 to begin the season. Eastern Michigan gives up 63.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Colonials are 2-1 on the road. Robert Morris ranks fourth in the Horizon with 14.0 assists per game led by Noa Givon averaging 3.2.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Brooklyn Thrash is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Givon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Aislin is averaging 15 points.

