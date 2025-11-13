Eastern Michigan Eagles to host IU Indianapolis Jaguars Friday

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1)
Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan squares off against IU Indianapolis.
Eastern Michigan finished 9-5 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Eagles gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.
IU Indianapolis finished 6-15 in Horizon League play and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 6.2 steals, 2.0 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.