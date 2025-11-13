Eastern Michigan Eagles to host IU Indianapolis Jaguars Friday

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan squares…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan squares off against IU Indianapolis.

Eastern Michigan finished 9-5 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Eagles gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

IU Indianapolis finished 6-15 in Horizon League play and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 6.2 steals, 2.0 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

