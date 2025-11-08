Eastern Michigan Eagles set to take on the No. 23 Michigan State Spartans Sunday

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan.

Michigan State finished 22-10 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 40.1% from the field last season.

Eastern Michigan went 1-13 on the road and 2-27 overall last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 76.7 points per game and shot 49.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

