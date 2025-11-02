Eastern Michigan Eagles open season at home against the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers at Eastern Michigan Eagles Ypsilanti, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is…

Georgia State Panthers at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan opens the season at home against Georgia State.

Eastern Michigan went 16-16 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Georgia State went 3-11 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Panthers gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

