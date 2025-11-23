Eastern Kentucky visits Oday and Northern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-2) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Eastern Kentucky after Donovan Oday scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 90-66 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Norse have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks second in the Horizon League with 18.6 assists per game led by Ethan Elliott averaging 5.2.

The Colonels are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is eighth in the ASUN with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Cooper averaging 4.4.

Northern Kentucky averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kael Robinson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 14.4 points. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.4 points.

Montavious Myrick is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Colonels. Austin Ball is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

