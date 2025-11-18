Eastern Kentucky takes on Kent State following Williams’ 20-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-1) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-1)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -9.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Kent State after MJ Williams scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 92-62 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Golden Flashes have gone 2-1 at home. Kent State averages 94.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky went 18-14 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Colonels shot 42.4% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

