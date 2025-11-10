Eastern Kentucky hosts Western Kentucky following Cooper’s 21-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5;…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0)

Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Western Kentucky after Jalen Cooper scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 122-60 win against the Midway Eagles.

Eastern Kentucky went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Colonels averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Western Kentucky went 4-9 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Hilltoppers averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point distance last season.

