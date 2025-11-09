Live Radio
Eastern Kentucky hosts Western Kentucky following Cooper’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:44 AM

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0)

Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Western Kentucky after Jalen Cooper scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 122-60 win over the Midway Eagles.

Eastern Kentucky finished 18-14 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Colonels shot 42.4% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Western Kentucky went 17-15 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Hilltoppers shot 42.2% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

