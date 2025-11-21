Eastern Kentucky Colonels take on the Mercer Bears on 3-game slide

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-3) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky enters the…

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-3)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky enters the matchup against Mercer as losers of three in a row.

Eastern Kentucky finished 18-14 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Colonels gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Mercer finished 7-13 in SoCon action and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

