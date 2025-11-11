Eastern Kentucky and Evansville to meet for cross-conference contest

Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-1) Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces…

Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-1)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Evansville in out-of-conference play.

Eastern Kentucky finished 21-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Colonels averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Evansville finished 3-16 in MVC games and 0-15 on the road last season. The Purple Aces averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second-chance points and bench points last season.

