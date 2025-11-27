Eastern Illinois visits Roberts and No. 23 Louisville

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-5) at Louisville Cardinals (4-2, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-5) at Louisville Cardinals (4-2, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Louisville faces Eastern Illinois after Tajianna Roberts scored 22 points in Louisville’s 72-62 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Cardinals are 3-1 on their home court. Louisville scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Abbie Boutilier averaging 5.2.

Louisville is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 61.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 63.8 Louisville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 15.3 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cardinals. Laura Ziegler is averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 43.3%.

Ava Stoller is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers. Nyah Hardy is averaging 7.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

