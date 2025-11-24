Eastern Illinois visits Central Arkansas on 3-game road slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (2-4) Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hits…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (2-4)

Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hits the road against Central Arkansas looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Bears have gone 2-1 in home games. Central Arkansas gives up 78.8 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Illinois gives up 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Central Arkansas averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 60.2 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 78.8 Central Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Preston Turner averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

