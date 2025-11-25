Eastern Illinois visits Central Arkansas, looks to stop road losing streak

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (2-4) Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5;…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (2-4)

Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hits the road against Central Arkansas looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Bears have gone 2-1 at home. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 78.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 away from home. Eastern Illinois is eighth in the OVC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Terry McMorris averaging 5.2.

Central Arkansas averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Robinson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 steals. Camren Hunter is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.2 points.

Kooper Jacobi is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers. McMorris is averaging 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.