Eastern Illinois plays Nicholls State in non-conference matchup

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1)

Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State travels to Eastern Illinois for a non-conference matchup.

Eastern Illinois went 7-7 at home a season ago while going 12-19 overall. The Panthers gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

