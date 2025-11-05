Eastern Illinois Panthers to visit Purdue Boilermakers Thursday

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Eastern…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Eastern Illinois.

Purdue finished 10-19 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Boilermakers averaged 63.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

Eastern Illinois went 18-12 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Panthers shot 41.5% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.