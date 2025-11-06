Live Radio
Eastern Illinois Panthers to host the Nicholls State Colonels on Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:54 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1)

Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Nicholls State.

Eastern Illinois went 7-7 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Panthers averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Nicholls State went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Colonels gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

