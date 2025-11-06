Eastern Illinois Panthers to host the Nicholls State Colonels on Friday

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1)

Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Nicholls State.

Eastern Illinois went 7-7 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Panthers averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Nicholls State went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Colonels gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

