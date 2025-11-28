Eastern Illinois faces No. 1 Purdue after Fruster’s 21-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -39.5;…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -39.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits No. 1 Purdue after Zion Fruster scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-60 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-0 in home games. Purdue has a 4-0 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Eastern Illinois averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Purdue averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 14.3 points.

Kooper Jacobi is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Fruster is averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals.

