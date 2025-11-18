East Texas A&M visits No. 8 Oklahoma after Beers’ 21-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (2-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Oklahoma…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (4-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Oklahoma hosts East Texas A&M after Raegan Beers scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 95-32 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Sooners are 3-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is second in the SEC in rebounding with 45.0 rebounds. Sahara Williams paces the Sooners with 9.6 boards.

East Texas A&M went 3-12 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 13.7 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

