East Tennessee State wins 77-62 over Morehead State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Morris III scored 22 points as East Tennessee State beat Morehead State 77-62 on Friday.

Morris shot 8 of 11 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line for the Buccaneers (4-1). Brian Taylor II added 21 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jordan McCullum shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Davion Cunningham led the way for the Eagles (2-4) with 21 points and three steals. Josiah LeGree added 13 points for Morehead State.

