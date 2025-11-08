East Tennessee State visits Presbyterian following Pierce’s 27-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays East Tennessee State after Jonah Pierce scored 27 points in Presbyterian’s 105-76 win over the Bluefield College Rams.

Presbyterian finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Blue Hose averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

East Tennessee State went 6-9 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Buccaneers allowed opponents to score 66.5 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.