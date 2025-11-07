East Tennessee State visits No. 8 Tennessee following Cooper’s 23-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-1) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (0-1) Knoxville, Tennessee; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-1) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (0-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee plays East Tennessee State after Talaysia Cooper scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 80-77 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Tennessee finished 24-10 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Lady Volunteers averaged 86.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

East Tennessee State finished 17-13 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Buccaneers averaged 59.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 55.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

