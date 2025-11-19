East Tennessee State travels to Tennessee Tech for non-conference showdown

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-1) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-1)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and East Tennessee State face off in non-conference action.

Tennessee Tech went 14-0 at home last season while going 26-6 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

East Tennessee State finished 5-9 on the road and 17-13 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 7.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

