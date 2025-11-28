East Tennessee State takes on Central Arkansas, looks for 5th straight home win

Central Arkansas Bears (3-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-1) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

Central Arkansas Bears (3-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Buccaneers face Central Arkansas.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-0 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks fourth in the SoCon in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Jordan McCullum leads the Buccaneers with 5.7 boards.

The Bears have gone 0-3 away from home. Central Arkansas ranks fourth in the ASUN giving up 76.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

East Tennessee State averages 82.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 76.1 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor II is shooting 54.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Buccaneers. Jaylen Smith is averaging 8.7 points.

Camren Hunter is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.