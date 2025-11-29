East Tennessee State takes on Central Arkansas, aims for 5th straight victory

Central Arkansas Bears (3-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-1) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (3-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Central Arkansas.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State is the top team in the SoCon with 14.5 fast break points.

The Bears have gone 0-3 away from home. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN with 13.9 assists per game led by Luke Moore averaging 2.7.

East Tennessee State scores 82.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 76.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor II is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaylen Smith is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Ty Robinson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Camren Hunter is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.