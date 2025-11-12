East Tennessee State hosts Northern Kentucky in cross-conference contest

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and Northern Kentucky face off in non-conference action.

East Tennessee State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Buccaneers averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

Northern Kentucky went 12-10 in Horizon League games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Norse gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

