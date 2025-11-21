East Tennessee State hosts Morehead State after Marshall’s 20-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (2-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Morehead State Eagles (2-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces East Tennessee State after George Marshall scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 121-51 win against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

East Tennessee State went 19-13 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buccaneers averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Morehead State leads the OVC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 3.8.

