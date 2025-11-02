East Tennessee State hosts Elon for season opener

Elon Phoenix at East Tennessee State Buccaneers Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts…

Elon Phoenix at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Elon for the season opener.

East Tennessee State went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-13 overall. The Buccaneers gave up 55.8 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

Elon finished 15-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

