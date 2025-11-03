Live Radio
East Tennessee State Buccaneers begin season at home against the Elon Phoenix

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Elon Phoenix at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Elon in the season opener.

East Tennessee State finished 17-13 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Buccaneers shot 38.4% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

Elon went 15-15 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 58.5 points per game while shooting 37.7% from the field and 24.7% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

