East Carolina visits UNC Wilmington after Emejuru’s 23-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits UNC Wilmington after Giovanni Emejuru scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 71-70 victory against the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

UNC Wilmington went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Seahawks averaged 79.2 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

East Carolina finished 19-14 overall with a 4-6 record on the road last season. The Pirates shot 43.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.