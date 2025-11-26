East Carolina takes on Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (2-4) Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (2-4)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and East Carolina meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Pirates have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. East Carolina averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bonnies have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure has a 5-1 record against teams over .500.

East Carolina averages 69.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 70.8 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.