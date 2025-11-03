East Carolina starts season at home against UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at East Carolina Pirates Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina starts the…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at East Carolina Pirates

Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina starts the season at home against UNC Wilmington.

East Carolina finished 17-15 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Pirates averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Wilmington went 8-11 in CAA action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 13.1 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

