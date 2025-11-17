East Carolina plays UNC Wilmington following Emejuru’s 23-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays UNC Wilmington after Giovanni Emejuru scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 71-70 win over the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-8 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Seahawks averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second-chance points and 29.5 bench points last season.

East Carolina finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 4-6 on the road. The Pirates averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

