East Carolina plays Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (1-4) vs. East Carolina Pirates (3-4)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Hofstra in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Pirates are 3-4 in non-conference play. East Carolina has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Pride have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Hofstra is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

East Carolina is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra averages 53.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 70.3 East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anzhane Hutton is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Pirates. Savannah Brooks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Sandra Magolico is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pride. Alarice Gooden is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

