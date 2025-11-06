East Carolina Pirates head to the Liberty Lady Flames

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Liberty Lady Flames (1-0) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces East…

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Liberty Lady Flames (1-0)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces East Carolina.

Liberty went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 26-7 overall. The Flames averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

East Carolina finished 6-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Pirates gave up 61.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

