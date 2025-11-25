East Carolina Pirates and the UCF Knights square off in Carolina, Puerto Rico

UCF Knights (4-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (2-3) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Wednesday, 10 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes…

UCF Knights (4-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (2-3)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Wednesday, 10 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on UCF in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Pirates are 2-3 in non-conference play. East Carolina is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights are 4-1 in non-conference play. UCF scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 23.4 points per game.

East Carolina averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 3.4 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anzhane Hutton is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates. Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Leah Harmon is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Knights. Jacorriah Bracey is averaging 8.8 points.

