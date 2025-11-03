East Carolina opens season at home against Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles at East Carolina Pirates
Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina starts the season at home against Georgia Southern.
East Carolina went 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.
Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
