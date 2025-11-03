Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » East Carolina opens season…

East Carolina opens season at home against Georgia Southern

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Georgia Southern Eagles at East Carolina Pirates

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina starts the season at home against Georgia Southern.

East Carolina went 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up