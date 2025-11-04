East Carolina opens season at home against Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles at East Carolina Pirates Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -6.5; over/under…

Georgia Southern Eagles at East Carolina Pirates

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina opens the season at home against Georgia Southern.

East Carolina went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Pirates averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern went 4-11 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 13.6 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

