East Carolina hosts UNC Wilmington to open season

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at East Carolina Pirates

Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina opens the season at home against UNC Wilmington.

East Carolina went 10-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Pirates averaged 62.8 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 11.1 from deep.

UNC Wilmington finished 14-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 64.2 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

