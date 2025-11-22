Dylan Ducommun scores 24 as Northern Illinois defeats Loyola Chicago 76-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Ducommun scored 24 points as Northern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 76-59 on Friday night. Ducommun also…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Ducommun scored 24 points as Northern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 76-59 on Friday night.

Ducommun also had six assists for the Huskies (3-3). Makhai Valentine scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Jao Ituka shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Ramblers (1-5) were led in scoring by Miles Rubin, who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Deywilk Tavarez added 15 points. Justin Moore had eight points and five assists.

Northern Illinois took the lead with 12:57 left in the first half and did not trail again. Ducommun led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 42-37 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

