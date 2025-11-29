Duval’s 26 help Southern Utah down Stetson 70-68

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Elijah Duval had 26 points in Southern Utah’s 70-68 win over Stetson on Saturday. Duval…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Elijah Duval had 26 points in Southern Utah’s 70-68 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Duval shot 9 of 13 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Thunderbirds (3-6). Isaiah Cottrell scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Tanner Hayhurst shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 11 points.

The Hatters (3-5) were led by Ethan Copeland, who posted 20 points and three steals. Jamie Phillips Jr. added 14 points and four assists for Stetson.

