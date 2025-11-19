Duquesne secures 92-78 win over Loyola (Md.)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley scored 20 points as Duquesne beat Loyola (Md.) 92-78 on Wednesday. Hugley added five rebounds…

Hugley added five rebounds for the Dukes (4-1). Cam Crawford scored 19 points, going 8 of 12. Tarence Guinyard shot 6 of 12 from the field and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Greyhounds (2-4) were led by Jacob Theodosiou, who posted 21 points, four assists and two steals. Braeden Speed and Emmett Adair each had 11 points.

Duquesne took the lead for good with 19:06 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-36 at halftime, with Crawford racking up 13 points. Duquesne extended its lead to 73-55 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Guinyard scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

