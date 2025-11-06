Duquesne hosts Sacred Heart following Hill’s 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Duquesne Dukes (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Duquesne after…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Duquesne Dukes (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Duquesne after Anquan Hill scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 103-46 win over the U.S. Merchant Marine Mariners.

Duquesne went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Dukes shot 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Sacred Heart finished 15-18 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free-throw line and 28.8 from 3-point range.

