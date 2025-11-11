Duquesne hosts Queens after Guinyard’s 25-point showing

Queens Royals (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 159.5…

Queens Royals (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces Queens after Tarence Guinyard scored 25 points in Duquesne’s 92-80 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Duquesne finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Dukes averaged 69.1 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

Queens finished 9-9 on the road and 20-15 overall a season ago. The Royals averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 4.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

