Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Duquesne hosts Niagara to…

Duquesne hosts Niagara to start season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:58 AM

Niagara Purple Eagles at Duquesne Dukes

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne opens the season at home against Niagara.

Duquesne went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Dukes averaged 7.0 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Niagara went 6-14 in MAAC play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles shot 45.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up