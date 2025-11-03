Duquesne hosts Niagara to start season

Niagara Purple Eagles at Duquesne Dukes Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -15.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles at Duquesne Dukes

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne opens the season at home against Niagara.

Duquesne went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Dukes averaged 7.0 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Niagara went 6-14 in MAAC play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles shot 45.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.